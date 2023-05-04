Pune witnesses high humidity levels, drop from May 7: IMD

As the moisture incursion continues in the atmosphere, the humidity level in Pune has increased, resulting in humid weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that humidity will reduce from May 7 onwards. Motorist seen during rain on Bavdhan Road on Thursday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Currently, a trough or wind discontinuity is running from south-west Madhya Pradesh to South Tamil Nadu. Similarly, moisture incursion is present from the Arabian Sea. This weather condition increased the humidity in the atmosphere.

According to the IMD, on Thursday, the humidity was recorded between 60 and 70 per cent in the city. Similarly, the minimum temperature was also recorded at above-normal levels in many places. As a result, dry and humid weather was experienced in the morning.

Experts say that higher humidity may be unusual during March and April, but it is a common phenomenon during May.

Jyoti Sonar, IMD meteorologist said, “ A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south east Bay of Bengal around May 6 which will absorb the moisture from the atmosphere. Therefore, the humidity existing in the atmosphere is likely to be reduced from May 7 onwards due to moisture depletion.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, there was a slight increase in maximum temperature in the city. IMD recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius maximum temperature. The highest, 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in Lavale, whereas 34 and 32.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Pashan and Lavasa respectively.

Rainfall in parts of Pune district

As a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall was issued for Pune city and surrounding areas, some areas received rainfall in the district. According to IMD, Bhor received 20.5 mm rainfall, followed by Chinchwad (17 mm), Malin (1mm), and Rajgurunagar (1 mm) on Thursday. In Pune city cloudy weather was experienced during the day.