Monday Musings: More Pune Metro routes should get operational to see real impact

When Pune Metro first became a reality in March 2022, it marked the culmination of nearly two decades of anticipation. More than two years later, with the inauguration of the Shivajinagar-Swargate underground stretch and the foundation laid for the extension to Katraj, Pune is slowly but surely embracing the transformation this project was meant to bring. As this space previously anticipated, the Metro has indeed started to redefine how citizens commute, live, and perceive our city—but this change is still in its infancy. The road ahead is not without challenges. Metro stations and routes need better integration with other forms of public transport, especially Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses, to ensure seamless last-mile connectivity. (HT FILE)

The most tangible change we’ve seen is the shift in commuting patterns. What was once an uncertain experiment has now become an integral part of daily life for thousands of people. Average ridership, which was modest at the start, now stands at over 1.5 lakh commuters daily — a sign that the Metro is no longer just a novelty. The increasing number of students, working women, and professionals choosing the Metro over private vehicles indicates that the shift toward public transport is real, though still in its early stages.

One of the key promises of the Pune Metro was that it would become a “great equaliser,” bringing together people from all walks of life in shared public spaces. That vision is gradually being realised. Whether it’s students rushing to college or office-goers commuting during peak hours, the Metro has begun to break down social barriers, creating a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds. This shared space has introduced a new dynamic to Pune’s public life—one that is more inclusive and diverse.

However, the transformation goes beyond just those who use the Metro. The physical landscape of Pune is changing too. The Metro’s elevated tracks and sleek stations are now part of the city’s skyline, serving as new landmarks for neighbourhoods across the city. Areas once considered distant and disconnected, like Vanaz and Pimpri-Chinchwad, are now more accessible, bringing with them new growth opportunities. The ongoing expansion—especially the much-anticipated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line—holds the potential to bring Pune’s IT hub closer to the heart of the city, which could be a game-changer for reducing traffic on key roads.

The idea of Pune becoming a “unified” city is also starting to take shape. For years, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were viewed as separate entities with distinct identities and economies. The Metro is gradually blurring those lines. As routes extend from Katraj to Nigdi and beyond, the distinction between these two urban spaces is becoming less pronounced. A single, connected metro line has the power to create a truly integrated city—one where mobility is not a privilege but a right for all citizens.

Yet, while these changes are promising, they also highlight what still needs to be done. The Metro, in its current form, serves only a fraction of the city’s population and covers just a portion of the planned network. To truly change how Pune moves, rapid expansion is essential. The Katraj to Nigdi stretch, if executed swiftly, can connect two vital ends of the city, making public transport a viable alternative for many more people. In the same way, the Katraj to Hinjewadi route passing through Chandni Chowk can also be a game changer in reducing the traffic on the entire National Highway provided Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) make enough efforts.

Another significant change is how Punekars are beginning to see the Metro as more than just a transportation tool—it’s becoming a lifestyle choice. In a city that once prided itself on the freedom of personal vehicles, using the Metro is gradually becoming a status symbol.

More people are opting to leave their two-wheelers and cars behind, not just for convenience but because the Metro offers a faster, more reliable alternative. This shift in perception, though slow, could have a long-lasting impact on reducing Pune’s traffic and pollution levels.

However, the road ahead is not without challenges. Metro stations and routes need better integration with other forms of public transport, especially Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses, to ensure seamless last-mile connectivity. Without this, the Metro's ability to truly revolutionise Pune's commuting culture will be limited. Additionally, efforts need to be made to maintain the quality of service, especially as ridership grows, to avoid overcrowding and ensure that the Metro remains an attractive option.

Lastly, the Metro’s impact on real estate is beginning to take shape. As lines extend, developers are eyeing new areas for housing projects, which could help ease the strain on already crowded parts of the city. The Metro’s promise of connecting far-flung neighbourhoods is likely to drive a more even distribution of development, rather than concentrating it in already dense urban pockets.

In these two and a half years since Pune’s Metro dream first came to life, much has changed, but much more remains to be done. The Metro has given the city a new pulse, offering a glimpse of what modern, sustainable urban mobility can look like. But for it to truly transform Pune, the expansion must continue, ridership needs to grow, and the city’s transport ecosystem must evolve in tandem.

Pune Metro has started to change how we move—it’s time to ensure it changes the way we live.