Monday Musings: Unrest at campus of educational institute

The fresh spate of violence at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus has once again brought the spotlight on the complex dynamics of student politics. The incident involved members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Lalit Kala Kendra clashing over a play, highlighting the ongoing tensions on campus. This comes at a time when the state government has decided against reintroducing student elections, despite a proposal forwarded for consideration a few years ago. On Saturday, a professor and five students of SPPU’s prestigious Lalit Kala Kendra were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging the play. They were later released on bail. (HT FILE)

The SPPU campus has been on the boil for the past few days. On Friday, ABVP members and Lalit Kala Kendra students clashed over a play “Jab We Met” based on “Ramleela” that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues. On Saturday, a professor and five students of SPPU’s prestigious Lalit Kala Kendra were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging the play. They were later released on bail.

The same evening, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) supporters vandalised Lalit Kala Kendra over the play, while, on Sunday, members of the right wing group organised a protest march over staging of the play. This is the second such incident reported on the SPPU campus in the past few months.

On October 30, 2023, two student groups clashed on the varsity premises. Members of ABVP, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), came to blows with each blaming the other for clashes over membership drive.

The current unrest is not an isolated event; it follows a similar clash reported on the SPPU campus a few months ago involving ABVP and SFI, reflecting the rising discord in student politics.

Traditionally dominated by right-wing groups due to their strong presence, Pune has produced notable political figures who began their journey in student politics. However, recent years have seen an unfortunate shift towards violence in student activism.

Historically, Pune was a significant centre for youth movements during India’s freedom struggle. The earliest instances of students’ involvement in politics date back to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s protests against the British rule. However, the nature of student movements changed post-Independence, and the 1970s witnessed an intensification of right-wing politics on campuses, particularly with the emergence of ABVP and RSS-affiliated groups participating in the anti-emergency movement.

Prominent political figures like Sharad Pawar, Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, and Prakash Javadekar emerged from the Pune student political landscape. Their journeys, marked by participation in protests against emergency measures, exemplified the transformative power of student politics.

The introduction of campus elections in the 1980s and 1990s provided a platform for students aspiring to enter mainstream politics. While the initial years saw unions raising their voices against issues like fee hikes and hostel conditions, the ban on student elections in 1992 after the alleged murder of a student halted the political process. Despite the absence of elections, student unions continued to protest on various issues affecting students.

The resurgence of the BJP, both at the Centre and in the state, has seen its student wing, ABVP, becoming increasingly assertive on campuses. However, leftist unions such as SFI and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have also been active in agitating against various issues. The dominance of right-wing organisations on campuses was historically linked to the control exerted by RSS-affiliated individuals in educational institutions.

In the current context, the clashes at SPPU underscore the urgent need for a balanced and peaceful resolution. The state government’s decision to refrain from reintroducing student elections – first by citing assembly polls in 2019 and later as Covid pandemic - despite a previous proposal, adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the role of students in shaping the future of the country.

As the city grapples with the complexities of student politics, the challenge lies in finding a constructive way forward that fosters dialogue, inclusivity, and a healthy democratic environment on campuses.