Monday Musings: “When there’s no will, there are only meetings and debates”
Last week Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari was in the city to inaugurate an open-air theatre at Bhandarkar Research Oriental Institute. During the event he said projects don’t get approved quickly in Pune. “In Pune, there is most often a debate on every issue,” Gadkari said, referring to how the Metro project was delayed in getting approval as there was a lack of consensus over whether it should be underground or elevated.
Gadkari is partially right. If every small or big project is held hostage by a group of people for some reason – environment or otherwise – the city may never be able to keep up the pace with infrastructure that is essential. Infrastructure development is an essential pillar for a growing city like Pune, but what is happening over various projects may stall the development here in long term.
Take for instance riverfront development project. It was scrutinised and approved by various state and central agencies before Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it on March 6 this year. Yet, a group of people persisted with the opposition that prompted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state to put it on hold. The MVA on its part was looking for an opportunity to put spokes in a project aggressively pushed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) level.
Now it has been a month, the state water resource department held a meeting of various stakeholders while PMC too has responded to concerns raised by environmentalists. The project is now being reviewed once again after city environmentalists raised the issue of faulty planning.
The project costs about ₹2,619 crores and covers about 44 km of the Mula-Mutha river stretch passing through Pune. It aims to beautify the riverfront and make the river accessible for residents for recreational purposes, which is now limited to a few. The project requires about 768 hectares.
The environmentalists have certain concerns about the proposed project including a threat to disrupt the flow of the river. The project, they say, will revise the natural flood lines for the sake of the project which means that the areas around the river could cause flooding during monsoon.
This is not the first project, which has faced opposition. Metro, as referred by Gadkari was a classic case. For over four years – even after everything else was decided – the government could not decide on the route. Residents from Deccan led by then BJP MP Anil Shirole pressed for an underground stretch even as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had approved an elevated route. The former MP tried hard to push for change the led to a massive delay.
Finally, Gadkari called a meeting of all stakeholders where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar too was present and approved the project that is currently being implemented. Had the minister not taken a firm stand and pushed it, the project would have been delayed further. The same can happen with the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project.
The concerns expressed by environmentalists can be legitimate and addressed, but delaying infrastructure projects is actually not good for the city in the long term. For this, what is required is a will, which is missing. And when there is no will, as Gadkari says, there are only meetings and debates.
-
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
-
Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two communities
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying.
-
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
-
Delhi top cop denies claims of bid to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. 14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles.
-
Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight. Also read: SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
