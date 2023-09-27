Monsoon likely to withdraw from Maharashtra on schedule

After a 10-day delay in its withdrawal from west Rajasthan, the monsoon is likely to start its return journey from Maharashtra on its normal date. Weather experts forecast that the monsoon is likely to withdraw from Maharashtra and Pune around October 8-10, unlike a delayed season in the last two years. The city is currently observing isolated thunder activities and light rainfall with a few intense spells. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In Maharashtra, the monsoon withdrawal journey commences from October 5 onwards from north Maharashtra. It further withdraws from the central part by October 8 and, by October 10, the withdrawal journey would be completed from the entire state except for a few parts of southern Maharashtra.

In the last two years, the monsoon withdrawal started from Maharashtra after October 20. However, this year, the state is likely to experience a normal withdrawal of monsoon.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said, “The monsoon is currently active in Maharashtra and the state is receiving good rainfall. It is expected that the state continues to receive light rainfall till the first week of October, however, indications are there for normal withdrawal of monsoon from the state.”

KA Hosalikar, head, climate services and research, IMD, Pune said, there is an indication of another system to be developed around October 2-3, and the state is likely to receive light showers till October 8. Thereafter, the monsoon may start its withdrawal journey. “However, there might be a delay in this. The more it is delayed, the more it is beneficial as the rainfall days will be increased,” he said.

Vineet Kumar, a former researcher from Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, said, “The city is currently observing isolated thunder activities and light rainfall with a few intense spells. The situation is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days. The monsoon is likely to take its exit from Pune from October 5 onwards.”

