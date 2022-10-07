Monsoon withdrawal delayed this season for Maha

With rainfall activity continuing in parts of Maharashtra, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed as compared to normal dates, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal date for Maharashtra to report receding of withdrawal is from October 5 with 90 per cent withdrawal by October 10, weather department officials said.

As of October 7, the withdrawal line of monsoon has not reached Maharashtra. As per the weather department, the withdrawal line of monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch.

Vineet Kumar, a former research scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea, said that based on the forecast issued by IMD, it is likely that monsoon withdrawal will be delayed for Maharashtra.

“There are multiple systems that are active and will bring rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district and city. Monsoon withdrawal is likely to be delayed until at least till October 15. Rainfall in the coming days is likely to be during evening hours and can also be intense depending on local instability. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning as well,” said Kumar.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that cloudy skies for Pune will continue till October 13. On Friday, no rainfall was reported in the city but cloudy skies marked evening hours.

“Day temperature is likely to be around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius and night temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies with one or two intense rainfall spells are likely in Pune city till October 13,” said Kashyapi.

“In Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and central Maharashtra thundery activity and lightning is likely to continue at least till October 9,” he said.