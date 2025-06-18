Monsoon woes continue for Satara highway commuters as road works drag on

Commuters travelling via the Pune-Satara Highway, a crucial link connecting southern Maharashtra with Pune and Mumbai, continue to face inconvenience in rainy season as road repair and widening works are unlikely to be completed before the end of this year. The slow pace of infrastructure development along the key stretches of the highway has drawn widespread criticism from travellers and transporters with congestion becoming a routine affair. The slow pace of infrastructure development along the key stretches of the highway has drawn widespread criticism from travellers and transporters with congestion becoming a routine affair. (HT)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Pune has admitted that several projects along the highway are still under construction.

Ankit Yadav, deputy manager, NHAI Pune, said, “The underpass at Khed Shivapur has been completed and opened for traffic. However, work at Shivare and the Kapurhol-Harishchandri stretch is still underway. The project at Shivare will require at least three more months, while the Harishchandri stretch is expected to be completed only by the end of this year.”

Daily commuter Sheetal Jagtap, who travels from Wai to Pune for work, said, “What should be a two-hour journey often takes three to four hours now. There’s no proper signage, diversions are confusing, and potholes are everywhere. During rains, waterlogging becomes even worse. It’s mentally and physically exhausting to drive through this chaos every day.”

Another traveller Prakash Gawade, who frequently drives on the Pune–Satara stretch to transport goods, said, “We are already burdened with rising fuel prices and delivery deadlines. Now, the traffic jams and poor road conditions have become a nightmare. Even emergency vehicles get stuck in traffic. Authorities should have fast-tracked this work before the monsoon.”