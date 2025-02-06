More healthy individuals without comorbidities affected by GBS

More people without any underlying comorbidities are found to be suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), revealed an analysis of official data carried out by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) constituted for management of the GBS outbreak in the city. As such, public health officials have urged even healthy individuals without any morbidities to strictly follow precautions. As such, public health officials have urged even healthy individuals without any morbidities to strictly follow precautions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While Pune district has reported a GBS outbreak in and around Sinhagad Road since January 2025 and cases have been reported in clusters, an analysis of 163 (both confirmed and suspected) cases of GBS has revealed that around 67% or 110 patients undergoing treatment for GBS do not have any comorbidities and are healthy individuals. Whereas the number of GBS patients with comorbidities is relatively low, with only 33% falling in this category, which amounts to just 53 patients, according to public health officials.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services and head of the RRT, said that there is a difference between Covid-19 and GBS. Besides, GBS cases have been reported in all age groups. “Everyone should take precautions and boil drinking water and cool it before consumption and eat hygienically prepared food. Stale and unhygienic food should be avoided. All individuals are at risk and should follow the advisory issued by the health department. However, citizens should not panic as the administration is taking all the required preventive measures,” Dr Pawar said.

Experts said it is a misconception that GBS is common in those with health issues. Fact is that anyone without any medical conditions, too, can be diagnosed with GBS which is a rare autoimmune disorder wherein the body mistakenly attacks the nervous system.

Dr Ameet Dravid, infectious diseases expert at Noble and Poona Hospital, said that there is no connection between GBS and the immunity of an individual. “The condition is like molecular mimicry in infection activates immune response, which does not know whether to kill the bacteria in the gut or the peripheral nerve. Eventually, the immune response ends up damaging both the bacterial infection and the nerve. GBS is not related to immunity and can happen to anyone. Men are more susceptible as they are likely to consume outside water and food more often,” Dr Dravid said.

Dr Pankaj Agarwal, head of the department of neurology, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, said that since nerves are responsible for controlling movements and sensations, this sudden attack can cause a loss of reflex, difficulty in walking and even breathing problems. “This usually tends to happen after certain situations like food poisoning, flu, infections, or vaccination. Various factors can together trigger GBS in healthy people. These include factors like viral or bacterial infections, genetic predisposition, or post-vaccination immune reaction. One can significantly reduce their risk of GBS by maintaining good food hygiene, avoiding respiratory infections, and being cautious, and seeking medical advice immediately if you experience any type of weakness or tingling sensation,” he said.