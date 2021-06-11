Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / More relaxations in Pune from Monday if infection rate remains low
pune news

More relaxations in Pune from Monday if infection rate remains low

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said if the city maintains the positivity rate under 5%, curbs will be further eased; There will be no relaxations in rural parts of the district as the positivity rate there is under 10%
By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination drive at Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar hospital in Pune. (HT file)

Covid-19 related restrictions will be further eased in Pune from Monday if the city maintains the current positivity rate of under 5%, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said following a review meeting on Friday. Under the third round of unlock, malls, libraries, and coaching classes have been allowed to reopen. Restaurants can have dine-in till 10pm with 50% capacity and shops can operate till 7pm.

“Covid has not gone away. It is really essential to follow the Covid appropriate norms. Some relaxations... (have been) given... because positivity rate has gone down. They will continue only if the positivity rate remains low. Experts have some concerns about opening up and we have to be cautious,” said Pawar.

Also Read | Keeping Covid-19 vaccine wastage below 1% possible, health ministry explains how

There will be no relaxations in rural parts of the district as the positivity rate there is between 5% and 10%.

Pawar said the malls can operate with 50% capacity while cinema halls will remain closed. The closing timings of all the shops will be extended to 7pm from current 4pm.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said grounds, gardens will also remain open in the evening. He clarified that the Pune Municipal administration will issue a detailed order to put these relaxations in place.

“In principle, we have agreed for these relaxations because the positivity rate... has dropped. But the positivity rate of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will also be taken into account before implementing this decision. PMC will issue an order and further details would be specified in that,” said Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP