More relaxations in Pune from Monday if infection rate remains low

Covid-19 related restrictions will be further eased in Pune from Monday if the city maintains the current positivity rate of under 5%, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said following a review meeting on Friday. Under the third round of unlock, malls, libraries, and coaching classes have been allowed to reopen. Restaurants can have dine-in till 10pm with 50% capacity and shops can operate till 7pm.

“Covid has not gone away. It is really essential to follow the Covid appropriate norms. Some relaxations... (have been) given... because positivity rate has gone down. They will continue only if the positivity rate remains low. Experts have some concerns about opening up and we have to be cautious,” said Pawar.

Also Read | Keeping Covid-19 vaccine wastage below 1% possible, health ministry explains how

There will be no relaxations in rural parts of the district as the positivity rate there is between 5% and 10%.

Pawar said the malls can operate with 50% capacity while cinema halls will remain closed. The closing timings of all the shops will be extended to 7pm from current 4pm.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said grounds, gardens will also remain open in the evening. He clarified that the Pune Municipal administration will issue a detailed order to put these relaxations in place.

“In principle, we have agreed for these relaxations because the positivity rate... has dropped. But the positivity rate of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will also be taken into account before implementing this decision. PMC will issue an order and further details would be specified in that,” said Rao.