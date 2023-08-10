Biker killed, 5 injured as container truck hits eight vehicles on Katraj-Kondhwa road

A motorcyclist was killed and five persons were injured after a cement pipe-laden container truck hits eight vehicles as its driver lost control over his vehicle due to a brake failure at the turn along the Katraj-Kondhwa Crematorium Road near Khadi Machine Chowk on Thursday morning. A school bus carrying students was among the vehicles damaged in the incident. (HT PHOTO)

A school bus carrying students was among the vehicles damaged in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Krushna Chaure (43) of Dhankawadi while the injured, identified as Narayan Ramkisan Katkar (41), Ravi Sudhar Barate (32), Radhika Prashant Bodhe (40), Subhash Pandurang Badale (49) and Pramod Vitthal Shilamkar (38), have been admitted to a nearby private hospital. The students in the school bus escaped without injuries, according to the police.

The Kondhwa police officials said the container was on his way to Katraj from Kondhwa when the mishap took place.

While five persons who received minor injuries in the incident were given first aid on the spot, five others who were injured were shifted to Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital, police officials said.

“The container hit eight vehicles due to brake failure and badly damaged them. The driver could not control the vehicle and hit the vehicles that were ahead in the lane. One motorcyclist was killed and his body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy,” said Santosh Sonawane, incharge, Kondhwa Police Station.

The police have detained the container driver, identified as Tejas Rambhau Kakade (22), and the container involved in the accident has been seized. The eight vehicles damaged include two wheelers, cars, and minibuses.

The accident that took place at a black spot has underlined the need to improve road safety measures. The area residents have been demanding the authorities to speed up land acquisition process for road widening project.

Sandesh Tilekar, a resident of Tilekarnagar, said, “The area is prone to heavy traffic with only two cops to man the vehicular movement. The accident took place at a congested spot.”

Recently, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had visited the area and carried out a road safety inspection following complaints by residents over delay in the road widening project. Residents have also complained of unauthorised hawkers encroaching both sides of the road.

Officials said that a team of Kondhwa traffic division also visited the spot and will submit a report on road safety to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) office soon.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Vijay Kumar Magar, said, “The accident took place due to brake failure as the container came crashing down the slope hitting other vehicles. A case of rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) has been lodged against the driver.”

