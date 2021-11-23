Home / Cities / Pune News / MP Bapat to chair Pune Airport Advisory Committee meet on Wednesday
pune news

MP Bapat to chair Pune Airport Advisory Committee meet on Wednesday

The Pune Airport Advisory Committee will meet at the VVIP circuit house on Wednesday. MP Girish Bapat, who is chairman of committee, will chair the meeting
The Pune Airport Advisory Committee will meet at the VVIP circuit house on Wednesday. MP Girish Bapat (in pic), who is chairman of committee, will chair the meeting. (HT FILE)
The Pune Airport Advisory Committee will meet at the VVIP circuit house on Wednesday. MP Girish Bapat (in pic), who is chairman of committee, will chair the meeting. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The Pune Airport Advisory Committee will meet at the VVIP circuit house on Wednesday. MP Girish Bapat, who is chairman of committee, will chair the meeting.

“Various topics will be discussed at the meeting. On priority, the ropening of the airport 24×7 will be discussed. The airport is expected to start full fledged operations from December 1,” said an airport official on the request of anonymity.

Bapat will speak with the media at 1pm.

Many topics remain to be discussed by the advisory committe as the airport reopened after a 16-day break on October 30.

“The work on the multilevel parking and new terminal is going on at good speed and it will finish in time,” said the official.

Talks will be also about international flights which are expected to start from January 1, 2022. Purandar airport will be also a topic of discussion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out