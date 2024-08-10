MPCB cites lack of data for no action against noise norm violators

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which has the power of prosecution to act against noise norm violators, cites insufficient information about offenders as reason for less number of filed cases. s per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, the permissible noise limit for residential and commercial zones is 55 and 65 decibels (dB) in daytime and 45 and 55 at night respectively. (HT PHOTO)

Large parts of the city contribute to noise pollution during Ganeshotsav and other festivals. Despite recording noise data at various locations, MPCB has not taken any strict action against Ganesh mandal in the city.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, the permissible noise limit for residential and commercial zones is 55 and 65 decibels (dB) in daytime and 45 and 55 at night respectively. Noise level readings taken at various locations across the city in the past during the 10-day Ganesh festival have gone above the 100-decibel mark.

While the police department is primarily responsible for permitting dhol-tasha and DJ sound systems, it is also in charge of identifying violators.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, said, “The police have to first file an FIR and submit report of detailed inspection of noise violators to MPCB. We carry out the prosecution procedure and legal action against violators after receiving the police report. In the past two years, we have received 94 cases of noise norm violations by hotels and pubs for using DJ system, Ganesh mandals, Ambedkar Jayanti procession organisers and others. While some cases are under trial, we have been unable to act against Ganesh mandals for lack of documentation or cases being dismissed by authorities.”

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC said, “We have no direct role in managing noise pollution during festivals. The permission for dhol-pathak or DJ system is given by the police department and noise norm monitoring is carried out by MPCB. After receiving public complaints, PMC plans to identify some residential zones where dhol-pathak practice can be allowed without disturbing the neighbourhood.”

Meanwhile, the annual report released by the department of applied sciences and humanities, College of Engineering Pune, Technical University (COEP) states that Laxmi Road remains blocked for vehicle activity on the day of Ganesh immersion. Only dhol-tasha groups, vehicles and the trucks carrying Ganesh idol on the road create noise beyond permissible limits during the immersion procession.

“While no authority or government organisation has approached us, the data is open for all,” said Mahesh Shindikar, head, department of applied sciences and humanities, College of Engineering Pune.