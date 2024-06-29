MPCB directs PCMC to improve Kudalwadi STP functioning

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in a surprise visit to the Kudalwadi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on June 27 found a disparity in the plant’s functioning. With the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) having installed this STP to treat sewage water in the area, the MPCB has now instructed the PCMC to improve functioning of the plant. All local bodies have been issued directions by the board to set up STPs with adequate capacity to treat the sewage water being generated in their areas. (HT PHOTO)

After receiving a tip-off about functioning of the Kudalwadi STP, a MPCB team including regional officer Ravindra Andhale; sub-regional officer for Pimpri-Chinchwad; and field officer made a surprise visit to the STP plant on June 27. Upon inspection, the team found that the Kudalwadi STP treats only 1.5 MLD of untreated sewage whereas the remaining 15 MLD (untreated sewage) is released into the Indrayani River. The team also observed that the PCMC has not provided adequate power supply to the STP, and during power cuts, the untreated sewage flows continuously into the Indrayani River.

According to the MPCB, untreated sewage is a major source of pollution in rivers. All local bodies have been issued directions by the board to set up STPs with adequate capacity to treat the sewage water being generated in their areas. However, MPCB officials have found that many STPs either have a fault in design or are out of capacity or those proposed to be set up are yet to be installed. Recently, the board received information that the STPs in some areas are not functioning properly.

Andhale said, “A squad has been formed to keep a check on STPs and all senior officials of the board are continuously visiting the STPs of Pimpri-Chinchwad to check their functionality and untreated domestic effluent release. During our recent visit to the Kudalwadi plant, we observed that sewage water is not treated properly and the corporation has not provided any power supply to the STP.” The MPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the PCMC commissioner and asked the corporation to make provision for adequate power supply to the plant, Andhale said.