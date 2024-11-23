MPCB issues interim directions to private developer for alleged pollution violation

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune office, has issued interim directions to a private developer in Wadgaonsheri for alleged violations of environmental regulations. MPCB, Pune office, has issued interim directions to private developer in Wadgaonsheri for alleged violations of environmental regulations. (HT FILE)

The board issued the directions on November 19 under section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and 31A of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The developer has been directed to complete the compliance within 15 and submit a report to avoid legal action and bank guarantee from being forfeited.

The pollution board had earlier issued interim directions to the developer on October 22 to complete pollution compliance as per the granted consent.

The recent interim directions were given following an inspection conducted on November 6 by the subregional officer of MPCB. During the visit, the officials found that the previous directions were allegedly not followed, causing pollution.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, said, “The developer has been given 15 days to respond to these directions. If they fail to do so, MPCB will take legal action against their construction project, under the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.”

As per officials, the developer has been directed to continuously operate a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) having a capacity of 175 cubic metres per day (CMD) for phase I to achieve consented discharging standards. Similarly, for the same phase, an organic waste converter (OWC) should be operated with a capacity of 300 kg/day. Besides, OWC should be installed for phase-Il and should be operational before the handover of the possession to the tenants.

“The developer has been asked to refrain from conducting any excess construction than the sanction plan and approved environmental clearance and consent. In case of any deviation in the area from the sanction plan, they should obtain revised consent and EC accordingly from the authority,” said Salunkhe.