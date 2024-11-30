MPCB issues proposed directions to developer in Vimannagar for alleged pollution

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on Thursday, issued proposed directions to a private developer in the Vimannagar area for alleged gross violation of environmental norms and causing air and water pollution. The developer has been directed to respond within seven days to avoid legal action, said the MPCB officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proposed directions were issued on Thursday, November 28, as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The developer has been directed to respond within seven days to avoid legal action, said the MPCB officials.

The board had received a complaint against the developer on November 4. Following this the officials visited the site on November 15 and found the developer allegedly violating the pollution norms. The sub-regional officer on November 28 proposed legal action against the developer and the notice was issued on the same day.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB, Pune, said, “It has been observed that the developer carried out construction activities without obtaining the necessary consent from the board. Additionally, they failed to provide adequate pollution control devices. As a result, untreated effluent was discharged into the environment, leading to bothr and air pollution.”

“The required documents, including sanction plans, occupancy certificates (OC), completion certificates (CC), architect certificates for the built-up area, total plot area, and water budget, have not been submitted,” said Salunkhe.

As per the notice, the developer failed to provide a sewage treatment system for the domestic effluent generated by the labour camp on site, resulting in the discharge of untreated sewage into the local drainage system. Additionally, no organic waste converter was installed to manage the biodegradable waste from the labour camp premises.

The notice also stated that the adequacy report for the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the construction site was not submitted, a copy of which a copy of which is seen by Hindustan Times.

Furthermore, the sewage treatment plant lacked both a flow metre and an ozonator. The organic waste converter that was installed did not have a power supply, and groundwater was extracted from the site without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority. The natural nallah was also concreted without obtaining permission from the appropriate authority, read the notice.