MPCB issues show cause notice to PMC over fish kill in Mula-Mutha

Pune: Following the report of large number of dead fish of Tilapia species found afloat in Mula-Mutha River at the banks of Naik Bet, an island on the river at Bund Garden, on December 23, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a show cause notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The notice dated December 26 states that the civic body was discharging untreated effluent into the river. The board has asked the municipal corporation to submit response within 15 days on why no stringent action should be taken against it for non-compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Following report of dead fish found afloat in Mula-Mutha River, MPCB has issued show cause notice to PMC. (HT FILE)

The board issued the order after its officials and civic staff visited the spot. The incident has raised a serious environmental concern and people working for river conservation has alleged chemical contamination due to Naidu sewage treatment plant (STP) located in the neighbourhood.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB has issued the show cause notice to superintendent engineer, electrical department, PMC.

The notice states that during the joint visit small and large dead fish were observed at both sides of the riverbank and water was found stagnant at the location where development work has been carried out.

Three major nullahs carrying domestic effluent flow into the river at the fish kill patch near the Naidu STP. The nullah’s water is having pH 6-7, considered more likely to be contaminated with pollutants, and is blackish with septic smell.

The board in its notice also mentioned that PMC is discharging around 90 million litres per day (MLD) untreated domestic effluent into the Mula-Mutha River. The old Naidu STP of capacity 90 MLD is demolished, and the new facility is yet to come up.

The regional officer issued the show cause notice to PMC exercising the powers given under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

“PMC has been given 15 days to respond with corrective action plan along with short and long-term measures to treat 100% domestic effluent from issuance of these directions, failing which, MPCB will initiate legal action without giving any further notice,” said Salunkhe.

Manisha Shekatkar, superintendent engineer, electrical department, PMC said, “The area where dead fish are found is not part of the main river flow, but a portion where the water is stagnant. PMC currently does not have STP capacity to treat the entire sewage generated in the city. The work on enhancing STP capacity is on. While we have applied for renewal of consent to demolish the existing STP, the procedure of bank guarantee for new Naidu STP is complete and work for the facility with higher capacity is underway.”

Citizens had filed a complaint with PMC about the incident on December 25 seeking detailed investigation.