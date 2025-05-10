MPCB issues temporary closure notice to Pune civic body abattoir

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Thursday issued a temporary closure notice to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) slaughterhouse in Kondhwa for failure of the facility to comply with environmental norms. The board has asked the PMC medical officer of health to stop all the activities in the facility within 96 hours of issuance of the notice. (HT FILE)

The board has asked the PMC medical officer of health to stop all the activities in the facility within 96 hours of issuance of the notice. The board also directed the civic body not to resume any activity without prior permission.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, issued the notice after the minutes of the personal hearing, which were received on May 5. The meeting of the officials and the complainants was held in Mumbai on April 2.

On February 28 this year, the MPCB received several complaints from the residents of the Nancy Garden Cooperative Housing Society and other nearby residential societies about the issue. Following these complaints, MPCB officials inspected the site on the same day and found that the slaughterhouse is not operating its effluent treatment plant (ETP) and discharging the untreated effluent into Bhairoba Nala. Due to an excess overflow of untreated effluent, the drainage system was choked, and this resulted in reddish colour effluent spreading in the surrounding area and on the nearby road. Based on this, the board issued proposed directions to the PMC on the same day.

The MPCB has urged officials from the PMC to take immediate corrective measures to address pollution concerns. However, the PMC failed to comply with the norms.

Salunkhe said, “The closure notice was issued as per the direction given by the MPCB headquarters. We have also directed the executive engineer, MSEDCL, to disconnect the electric supply of the above unit after completion of 96 hours from the issuance of these directions, which is on May 11. Similarly, the executive engineer, water supply division, PMC, is also given instructions to disconnect the water supply of the above unit after completion of 96 hours from the issuance of these directions. Both officers were asked to submit an action report accordingly.”

Arnold Lobo, treasurer, Nancy Garden Society, Wanowrie, said, “We welcome the decision by the MPCB. Though the residents are happy today to see the closure notice, there is still no action on the Pune Cantonment Board slaughterhouse. MPCB authorities have assured us of action against them also. The residents are seeking the relocation of both the slaughterhouses from this place so that there is a permannant solution”

In October 2024, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had granted consent to operate the facility under section 26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 & Authorization under Rule 6 of the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Trans-boundary movement) Rules 2016. While providing the consent, the board has made it mandatory for the PMC to provide adequate pollution control devices and comply with the consent conditions so as to achieve the standards prescribed by the board in its consent for the slaughterhouse facility.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, had earlier said that the civic body will soon be undertaking the renovation and modernization work at the slaughterhouse. For this ₹7 crore has been sanctioned by the World Bank.

“We have received the in-principle approval for the same. After receiving the final approval from the state government, the tender will be issued, and actual work will start. Once this modernised facility is set up, all the issues regarding health and hygiene will be resolved permanently.”