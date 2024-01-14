MPCB official undertakes Indrayani pollution review

Avinash Dhakne, member secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the Indrayani stretch between Lonavla and Alandi on Saturday as part of river pollution review. He later instructed municipal authorities to take appropriate action to curb water pollution at various stretches. Indrayani river originates at Kurvande village near Lonavla and flows east to meet the Bhima river passing through the pilgrimage centres of Dehu and Alandi. Avinash Dhakne, member secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the Indrayani stretch between Lonavla and Alandi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Residents and environmentalists from Pimpri-Chinchwad are raising their voice against pollution of the river with many blaming industrial waste as the main cause.

As per the MPCB officials, domestic waste is the primary cause of water pollution along the Indrayani stretches, and pollutants, including detergent and phosphate, are identified, which indicate a higher amount of sewage water in the river.

The state authorities have taken cognisance of the issue and Dhakne has inspected the river stretches a few times in the past.

During his present visit, he examined the nullah flowing from the nearby areas to the river. He also inspected the river stretch at Talvade pumping station and Alandi village.

Dhakne said, “The problem arises when there is no water flow in the river. Today we have checked the sources of contamination of river water. While major pollution contributor is domestic waste like sewage water, there are also waste linked to several unauthorised small-medium scale industries along the river. However, it is yet to be identified whether these industries have a major role in polluting the river water or not. I have instructed MPCB officials to collect water samples from those locations that are not part of the regular sampling locations to confirm contamination.”

“Primarily untreated sewage from municipal areas is major source of river water pollution. Although the setting up of STPs and sewage pipe connections is essential, it will be a time-consuming procedure. Hence short-term remedies and phase-wise implementation are necessary to curb water pollution in the river. Accordingly, instructions were given to local authorities, including municipal corporations, municipal councils, gram panchayat, to come up with natural remedies for curb water pollution,” he said.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune said, “During his visit to Indrayani river stretches between Lonavla and Alandi village, the member secretary reviewed the water conditions at various locations and also observed the floating toxic foam. He expressed his disappointment over the water quality in the river and instructed authorities to take appropriate action to curb water pollution.”

The visit by the MPCB member secretary indicates that the issue has been taken seriously on the state level, and there are chances of policy decisions likely to be taken by the authorities in the coming days, said another MPCB official on condition of anonymity.