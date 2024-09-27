MPCB serves notice to MIDC Kurkumbh over water pollution

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has served notice to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Kurkumbh on Wednesday, September 25, over alleged water pollution in the Kurkumbh area. The notice has been issued to the executive engineer, MIDC Kurkumbh, and states that the board has received multiple complaints about water pollution in Kurkumbh and the MIDC is directed to submit an action plan for the restriction of percolation/seepage of substandard effluent within the next seven days. MPCB served notice to MIDC Kurkumbh on September 25 over alleged water pollution in the Kurkumbh area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Kurkumbh, located in the Daund taluka about 65 km from Pune, has emerged as a pharmaceutical and chemical hub on the Pune-Solapur highway. Apart from pharma and chemical companies, companies from several other sectors have also come up in the Kurkumbh MIDC area. However, several incidents of companies violating environmental norms have been reported from this area. For a long time now, the MPCB has been receiving complaints regarding water pollution in the Kurkumbh MIDC area caused by the discharge of effluent.

There is a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) located in the Kurkumbh MIDC area, managed by the Kurkumbh Environment Protection Cooperative Society Maryadit. As such, the Kurkumbh MIDC area is a ‘pollution prevention area’ under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981; and Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management) Rules 2016. The executive engineer to whom the MPCB notice is addressed is the concerned authority for provision of adequate infrastructure in the industrial area (stormwater drainage network).

The notice states that following multiple complaints, MPCB officials visited the Kurkumbh MIDC and CETP. The MPCB held a joint meeting with the executive engineer and the CETP authority. On August 21, a personal hearing was held with the MIDC and other stakeholders at the MPCB headquarters after which the board issued notice to the Kurkumbh MIDC.

The notice states that the Kurkumbh MIDC is directed to submit the compliance and progress report on a monthly basis to resolve the said problem/s failing which the MPCB will have no option but to take further action as deemed fit under the respective acts.

Despite repeated contact, J Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, was unavailable for comment. Avinash Dhakane, member-secretary, MPCB, said that this could be a routine action and he is not aware of the same. An official from the MIDC on condition of anonymity said, “We have already received the notice. The action plan was already submitted to the MPCB and the water audit will be carried out in the given time.”