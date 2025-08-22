MPCB to carry out noise monitoring at Ganesh pandals

PUNE: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will once again carry out noise monitoring at Ganesh pandals during the Ganesh festival this year, following directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). While the proposal for noise monitoring has already been submitted to the MPCB head office on August 13, the final approval regarding the number of pandals and monitoring locations is still awaited. Kalyan, India –Sept 20.2018: Mela Ganpati Immersion, a group of 13 mandals come together and immersed Ganesh Idol on Ekadashi at Durgadi Ganesh ghat at Kalyan west , India, on Thursday, Sept20,2018 (Photo by Rishikesh Choudhary)

Kartikey Langote, sub-regional officer, MPCB Pune, on Thursday said that the board has already sent a detailed proposal to its headquarters around a week ago. “We will be carrying out noise monitoring at various pandals in the city, as we did last year. A proposal for this year’s monitoring activities has been submitted to the head office, and we are awaiting final approval. Once it is received, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the instructions from the head office,” he said.

The move stems from a directive issued by the western zonal bench of the NGT on August 30, 2024 instructing the MPCB to carry out real-time noise monitoring at a minimum three locations near Ganesh pandals. The order further said that the noise level readings should be displayed prominently along with the prescribed standard limits and health warning messages at two visible spots near these pandals. The tribunal emphasised that the initiative is necessary to address the issue of increasing noise pollution during the Ganesh festival, which has been flagged repeatedly as a public health concern.

Whereas the directive was issued after Kalyani Mandke, a Pune-based audiologist, filed an application on August 21, 2024 before the NGT highlighting the harmful health impact of excessive noise generated during festivities. Taking cognisance of the plea, the tribunal laid down clear instructions, including a cap on the use of loudspeakers. According to the NGT order, loudspeakers at pandals should be restricted to 100 watts unless the pandal structure exceeds 40 metres in length. Additionally, the MPCB was asked to display messages stating, “noise levels more than limits are injurious to health” at the pandals where monitoring is carried out. Importantly, the tribunal also directed that the entire exercise be carried out at the board’s own expense.

Despite the short notice last year, MPCB managed to carry out real-time noise monitoring at around 200 Ganesh pandals across Pune during the Ganesh festival. The same initiative will be implemented this year as well, though the final decision on the number and location of pandals where monitoring will take place is pending approval. “The proposal includes noise monitoring at pandals as directed, and once we get clearance from the head office, the plan will be executed,” Langote explained.

Ravindra Andhale, joint director (air), MPCB, further elaborated that the board has already initiated a tendering process for noise monitoring during festivals. “We have issued a tender for noise monitoring, and it is currently in the process of finalisation. This monitoring will not be limited to the Ganesh festival alone but will extend to other major festivals as well, depending on the availability of funds and resources,” he said.

For Pune however, the activities carry special significance because of the NGT’s intervention. Andhale noted that the MPCB will not only monitor pandals during the days of the celebration but also carry out noise monitoring on immersion day when noise levels typically peak due to large gatherings and processions. While the total number of pandals covered in Pune will remain the same as last year, the responsibility of selecting the pandals for noise monitoring will rest with the sub-regional officer.

The exercise underscores the growing awareness and regulatory intervention around health hazards posed by noise pollution during large public celebrations. The Ganesh festival in Pune is marked by elaborate decorations, cultural programmes, and enthusiastic participation by devotees, but the excessive use of loudspeakers and amplifiers has long been a matter of concern. With the MPCB’s continued efforts under the NGT’s supervision, authorities hope to strike a balance between festivities and public health by ensuring that celebrations continue to be vibrant while being within permissible noise limits.