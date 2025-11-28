Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has ordered all agencies to complete pothole repairs in Hinjewadi by December 5. During a review meeting held at the Akurdi headquarters on Wednesday, commissioner Yogesh Mhase asked Metro Line 3 officials to resurface the roads under the corridor. MPRDA to complete repair of roads in Hinjewadi by Dec 5

Mhase also reviewed traffic and road issues in Hinjewadi, Wagholi and Shikrapur at the meeting held on instructions from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Revenue, police, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials attended the meeting along with residents.

PMRDA officials discussed land acquisition for new and existing roads. Officials discussed accident-prone pothole patches and the need for immediate asphalt work. NHAI informed that underpasses and service roads along the Pune–Mumbai bypass are under construction.

PMRDA will fund CCTV cameras in Hinjewadi after the industrial association raised safety concerns. Residents highlighted dust from ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and unsafe dumpers. The commissioner asked officials to act against violators. RTO officers were told to ensure trucks operate with covers. MIDC officials said that surveys of natural drains in Hinjewadi are complete and the report on encroachments and obstructions will be submitted this week. Mhase said PMRDA will support proposals that help reduce congestion and improve road safety.