MPSC announces tentative schedule of 2023 exams

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the tentative timetable for 2023 exams. It will be held for the posts of groups B and C, civil judge junior division posts and other posts in police, revenue, transport, forest departments etc.

As per the schedule, the preliminary examination will start on March 19, 2023, and the main examination on July 8, 2023, and results for the same will be declared tentatively in May and September respectively.

For the group B and C posts, the preliminary examination will be held on April 30, 2023, and the results will be out in June 2023. Whereas the main examination for the group B and C posts will be held in September 2023 and results will be declared in October and November 2023.

All the exams will be held in offline mode at various centres across the state and as per Covid-19 safety protocols issued by the state and central government.

“Tentative dates are announced, but there might be changes. Once the dates are final, they will be declared on the official website of MPSC. Aspirants should regularly check the official website for updates,” said Sunil Awtade, MPSC joint secretary.