MPSC State Services Main Exam rescheduled to April 5–May 2

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has rescheduled the State Services Main Examination, originally set for March 29 to April 26, to April 5 and May 2, following a request from candidates for more study time. For Papers III to VII, candidates can choose to write their answers in Marathi or English. However, all five papers must be attempted in the same chosen language.

Now, candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination can submit their application forms for the main examination until March 14.

The main examination will be conducted in a descriptive format and will follow this schedule: April 5 - Language Paper I and Language Paper II, April 18: Essay (Paper III), April 19: General Studies I (Paper IV) and General Studies II (Paper V), April 26: General Studies III (Paper VI) and General Studies IV (Paper VII), May 2: Optional Subject Papers VIII and IX.

The two language papers will carry 300 marks each, and candidates must secure at least 25% marks for qualification. Marks obtained in Papers III to IX, totalling 1,750 marks, will be considered for merit ranking. The interview will carry 275 marks.

The recruitment process is being conducted for 139 posts. The examination will be held at centres in Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai.