MPSC stir: Student leaders, Telegram admins served notices

Ahead of the proposed September 27 agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune, the police have issued notices to student representatives, including Rishikesh Gangurde, and administrators of Telegram groups used by aspirants, warning them against organising or encouraging an unauthorised protest. Police said the representatives were called to the police commissioner’s office and informed that permission could not be granted at any of the three locations due to public order and traffic concerns. They were asked to suggest an alternative venue. (HT FILE)

Gangurde is among the student representatives named in a September 23 notice issued by the deputy commissioner of police, special branch, after organisers sought permission for the agitation over various demands concerning MPSC.

In their September 22 application, the organisers proposed three locations — Alka Talkies Chowk on Kelkar Road, Ahilya Study Centre on Shastri Road and SM Joshi Bridge near the Patrakar Bhavan corner. Police said the representatives were called to the police commissioner’s office and informed that permission could not be granted at any of the three locations due to public order and traffic concerns. They were asked to suggest an alternative venue.

However, police said organisers later announced through the media that the agitation would be held at SM Joshi Bridge from 10am on September 27.

The DCP’s notice referred to an order issued on September 9 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, restricting marches, demonstrations, meetings, dharnas and road blockades in several parts of central Pune. Police also cited an order under Sections 37(1), 37(2) and 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, applicable from September 15 to 28, restricting assemblies of five or more people and meetings or processions without prior permission.

Police said the proposed locations could see traffic and public-order issues, particularly during Ganeshotsav. The notice said an alternative venue, including the district collectorate or the area around the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, could be considered.

Telegram admins served notices

In separate notices issued under Section 168 of the BNSS, police warned administrators of Telegram groups used by competitive-exam aspirants. The notices allege that provocative messages were circulated and students were encouraged to participate in the proposed agitation despite the lack of permission.

The administrators have been directed to caution members against encouraging an unauthorised protest, remove members who continue to circulate such messages, inform police if such posts persist and refrain from circulating such content themselves. The notices warn that those responsible could face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has backed the students’ proposed September 27 agitation and criticised the police notices. He has demanded the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and raised demands including recruitment to 70,000 posts and a ₹100 annual examination scheme.