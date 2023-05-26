Class 12 repeating students can apply for re-exam from Monday

PUNE: With the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) having announced the results of the Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams on Thursday, students who have failed in the first attempt or who want to improve their grades can apply from Monday for the supplementary examination to be conducted by the board in July-August.

According to the information shared by the MSBSHSE, repeating students – both private students who have already enrolled their name for the registration certificate; and students entering the category improvement scheme and taking occasional subjects or taking transfer of credit from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) – can apply online for the supplementary examination. Applications for the supplementary examination will be accepted only through the online mode, and the concerned students should apply only through their high schools or junior colleges.

Anuradha Oak, secretary, MSBSHSE, said, “Students can apply online from May 29 to June 9 by paying regular fees. Online applications can be submitted from June 10 to 14 with June 10 to 15 being the period for payment of fees by higher secondary schools or junior colleges through bank draft. So, the date for submission of the list of students along with payment of fees to the board is June 16.”

“While filling the online application, students who have failed in the February-March 2023 examination can get their information about the supplementary examination in the application form. It has been clarified by the board that only two adjacent opportunities namely July to August 2023 and February to March 2024 will be available for students who have passed the February-March 2023 examination but want to improve their grades,” Oak said.

Higher secondary schools and junior colleges in all divisional boards should deposit the stipulated fees in the prescribed bank account and submit a copy of the bill and the list of students to the divisional board within the given time frame. Whereas no extension will be given for submitting the application form online.

Box

Apply online on the website below:

www.mahahsscboard.in