Wed, Aug 06, 2025
MSEDCL busts power theft in Bhosari MIDC, collects 19 lakh penalty

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 06:18 am IST

The power utility has recovered a penalty of ₹19.19 lakh from the company, identified as M/s Ganesh Pressing, and also seized the equipment used for the theft

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has uncovered a power theft in Bhosari MIDC area, where an industrial consumer had been using a remote device to steal electricity for the past two years. The theft came to light during a special inspection conducted on July 17, officials said on Tuesday.

The power utility has recovered a penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.19 lakh from the company, identified as M/s Ganesh Pressing, and also seized the equipment used for the theft. (HT PHOTO)
The power utility has recovered a penalty of 19.19 lakh from the company, identified as M/s Ganesh Pressing, and also seized the equipment used for the theft. The company was found to have illegally consumed 77,270 units of electricity.

Acting on the instructions of Sunil Kakade, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune Circle, the drive against power theft was conducted by team formed by superintendent engineer Singhajirao Gaikwad and executive engineer Atul Devkar.

MSEDCL also issued a separate bill of 2.3 lakh as part of settlement charges.

Meanwhile, the power utility has made it mandatory for low-tension category electricity consumers to log in to the official website to download electricity bill in PDF format. Earlier, consumers could download their monthly bills by entering their 12-digit consumer number. However, bills can be paid online without login.

