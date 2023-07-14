Home / Cities / Pune News / 60,970 new power connections cleared in last three months

60,970 new power connections cleared in last three months

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 14, 2023 01:00 AM IST

MSEDCL has provided 60,970 new electricity connections in the last three months in Pune circle, including 215,176 for domestic consumers.

Pune: Power utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran, has provided 60,970 new electricity connections in the last three months in Pune circle.

Over the past eighteen months, MSEDCL has allocated 256,956 new connections, including 215,176 for domestic consumers.

Pune circle includes Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, rural parts of Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli tehsil.

The power utility cleared 195,986 new connections during the last financial year.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune Circle, said, “Meters for new electricity connections are available at all of our offices.”

