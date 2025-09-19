MSEDCL settles 1,057 cases in Lok Adalat, recovers 2.18 crore

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) settled 1,057 cases during the recent National Lok Adalat in Pune and recovered ₹2.18 crore. The cases included pending and newly filed disputes. MSEDCL settled 1,057 cases during National Lok Adalat in Pune and recovered ₹ 2.18 crore. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials said the company regularly runs recovery drives for defaulters and permanently disconnected consumers. Cases that remain unresolved are presented before the hearings.

Under MSEDCL chief engineer Sunil Kakade, around 51,317 defaulters from Ganeshkhind, Rasta Peth, and Pune rural divisions were listed before the Lok Adalat held on September 13.

Of these, 1,053 cases were settled with a recovery of ₹2.14 crore. Pune rural contributed ₹1.03 crore, followed by Rasta Peth with ₹96.9 lakh, and Ganeshkhind with ₹17.8 lakh. Out of 83 power theft cases, four were settled with a recovery of ₹4.08 lakh.