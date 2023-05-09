MSEDCL shortlists 87K defaulters for not paying bills from last three months

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has shortlisted 87,511 consumers for not paying their electricity bills since the last three months. Of the 87,511 defaulters, power supply to 16,413 has already been disconnected by MSEDCL officials. Whereas action has been initiated against the remaining 71,098 defaulters. Around ₹21.28 crore in arrears is due from these defaulters according to the MSEDCL. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has shortlisted 87,511 consumers for not paying their electricity bills since the last three months. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

There are 30 lakh consumers (domestic, commercial and industrial) in the Pune Circle which includes Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural.

In Pune city alone, the MSEDCL has shortlisted 26,796 defaulters and a total ₹11.81 crore in arrears is due from them. Of the 26,796, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 6,536 defaulters. While action has been initiated against the remaining 20,260 defaulters.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL, Pune Circle, said, “We have a team of 1,500 staff who are carrying out the disconnection work. We have categories of consumers based on the bill amounts. We have given priority to defaulters whose bill amounts are more than ₹1,000. Before disconnection, we send notices to the defaulters and allow them a 15-day period to pay the amount. One staff member disconnects around 25 power connections in a day.”

“Our aim is not to disconnect power but to collect arrears as it is the only source of income for the MSEDCL. If bills are paid on time, we will provide better services to consumers and build infrastructure,” Pawar said.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, there are 16,300 defaulters. The MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 3,209 out of the 16,300 defaulters. Whereas ₹7.49 crore in arrears is due from the remaining 13,091 defaulters.

Pune rural comprising Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli tehsil; has a total 44,415 defaulters. The MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 6,669 out of these 44,415 defaulters. Action has been initiated against the remaining 37,746 defaulters. The MSEDCL has also disconnected power supply to consumers giving power to the defaulters under the Electricity Act.