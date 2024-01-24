MSEDCL staff attacked in Pune’s Shivajinagar area, case filed

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has filed a complaint at Chaturshringi police station against a man for attacking its employees near Akashwani Colony in the Shivajinagar area on Monday (January 22). The incident took place on the ongoing road excavation for the metro railway project in the Ganeshkhind area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The workers identified as Janamitra Wakade and Sagar Rai were fixing underground electricity cables at around 7:30pm when the accused Rajesh Tusam allegedly verbally and physically assaulted them.

The incident took place on the ongoing road excavation for the metro railway project in the Ganeshkhind area. During the excavation, a high-tension underground electrical cable belonging to MSEDCL, located near Akashwani Colony, was accidentally severed. This led to a disruption in power supply to the residential area.

Tusam, frustrated by the power interruption, verbally abused and physically assaulted both workers using a bamboo stick.

Nishkant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL Pune circle, said, “Underground cable was damaged during metro work and power was disconnected. during repair work, one of the local residents assaulted our employees.”

The injured employees received medical treatment at Aundh Hospital.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director of Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said that the incident is not related to Maha-Metro work.

A case has been registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).