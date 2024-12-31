Menu Explore
MSEDCL’s to offer 120 discount on e-bill facility 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 31, 2024 10:18 PM IST

To increase participation, MSEDCL will send SMS notifications to registered consumers encouraging them to choose the Go Green Facility

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is urging customers to use its Go Green facility with a special New Year’s offer. Customers who opt for this eco-friendly service will receive a one-time 120 discount on their electricity bill.  

Once enrolled, clients would receive an instant <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>120 savings on their electricity bill.  (HT PHOTO)
Once enrolled, clients would receive an instant 120 savings on their electricity bill.  (HT PHOTO)

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL’s Pune circle said, “The Go Green facility promotes the “Save Paper, Save Environment” initiative by offering a monthly discount of 10 on power bills for receiving e-bills instead of printed ones. The new initiative offers clients a whole 120 reduction on their initial bill for the next 12 months.” 

Pawar added, “This initiative not only incentivises customers to go paperless but also reinforces MSEDCL’s commitment to environmental conservation.” 

Currently, just 4.62 lakh (1.15%) of the 3-crore low-tension (LT) consumers have enrolled to this service. To increase participation, MSEDCL will send SMS notifications to registered consumers encouraging them to choose the Go Green Facility. Once enrolled, clients would receive an instant 120 savings on their electricity bill. 

