MSEDCL’s to offer 120 discount on e-bill facility 

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is urging customers to use its Go Green facility with a special New Year's offer. Customers who opt for this eco-friendly service will receive a one-time ₹120 discount on their electricity bill.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL’s Pune circle said, “The Go Green facility promotes the “Save Paper, Save Environment” initiative by offering a monthly discount of ₹10 on power bills for receiving e-bills instead of printed ones. The new initiative offers clients a whole ₹120 reduction on their initial bill for the next 12 months.”

Pawar added, “This initiative not only incentivises customers to go paperless but also reinforces MSEDCL’s commitment to environmental conservation.”

Currently, just 4.62 lakh (1.15%) of the 3-crore low-tension (LT) consumers have enrolled to this service. To increase participation, MSEDCL will send SMS notifications to registered consumers encouraging them to choose the Go Green Facility. Once enrolled, clients would receive an instant ₹120 savings on their electricity bill.