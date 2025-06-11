MSRDC begins drone survey of 294 villages as part of next phase of New Mahabaleshwar Project

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has begun a drone survey of 294 villages as part of the next phase of the New Mahabaleshwar Project. The survey, which commenced on June 1, will help in preparing a detailed development plan for villages now proposed to be included in the project. The survey, which commenced on June 1, will help in preparing a detailed development plan for villages now proposed to be included in the project. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A senior MSRDC official, requesting anonymity, said that the planning process for these villages is similar to that for the initial 235 villages. The final draft of the development plan for the first 235 villages is ready and is currently being reviewed by the planning committee formed for this project. The final version of this draft is expected to be submitted to the Maharashtra government by the end of June. Once the government approves it, the actual groundwork for the project will begin.

The New Mahabaleshwar Project is a major initiative by the Maharashtra government to develop a modern hill station in Satara district, in close proximity to the existing Mahabaleshwar tourist destination. Initially, the development plan included 235 villages. However, following strong demand from other villages in the region, the state government expanded the scope of the project in March this year by including another 294 villages spread across Satara, Patan, and Jaoli tehsils. The combined area of these villages is 94,404.74 hectares (approximately 944.05 square kilometres) with 191 villages located in Patan tehsil, 53 in Satara tehsil, and 50 in Jaoli tehsil.

According to the initial draft plan, the New Mahabaleshwar Project covers approximately 1,153 square kilometres. The region has been divided into four planning divisions, which are further categorised as 13 tourist sectors. The objective is to enhance the tourism potential of the region while ensuring balanced development. The draft includes the establishment of 20 tourism growth centres to effectively manage tourism activities, along with 14 eco-production centres aimed at driving local economic development and job creation. These centres are expected to benefit villagers, small business owners, entrepreneurs, artisans, and especially the youth. Additionally, the plan includes 44 village clusters, designed to provide better access to essential services and amenities, and to foster stronger community development.

Earlier this year, the MSRDC invited public feedback on the initial draft and received nearly 900 responses from local citizens. About 90% of these were in support of the project, along with several suggestions for improvement. Hearings on suggestions and objections were conducted in May, after which the planning committee compiled a comprehensive report. This report forms the basis of the final draft for the 235 villages, which is expected to be submitted for approval by the end of June.

In the meantime, based on the government’s March notification, the MSRDC has been assigned the task of preparing the draft development plan for the additional 294 villages. The drone survey that began on June 1 is an essential step in this process. Jitendra Bhopale, director of town planning at MSRDC, confirmed that the survey work is currently underway and that data collection from the villages will help shape the next draft.

With both phases of the New Mahabaleshwar Project progressing, the initiative is expected to bring significant benefits to the region in terms of tourism, infrastructure, and local economic growth.