MSRDC revises Pune Ring Road alignment; saves 800 crore

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 05, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The revision comes after residents of the large housing project comprising over 300 flats – a portion of which fell within the original alignment of Ring Road – demanded compensation of four times the cost of their units

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has revised the proposed alignment of the Pune Ring Road near Kasar Amboli village to avoid a residential complex, thereby saving nearly 800 crore. The proposal was sent on Thursday, officials said.

To avoid legal and financial complications, MSRDC reworked the alignment to skirt the said residential area. Officials said that the revised route not only prevents displacement of residents but also eliminates a key hurdle delaying the project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
To avoid legal and financial complications, MSRDC reworked the alignment to skirt the said residential area. Officials said that the revised route not only prevents displacement of residents but also eliminates a key hurdle delaying the project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The revision comes after residents of the large housing project comprising over 300 flats – a portion of which fell within the original alignment of Ring Road – demanded compensation of four times the cost of their units.

“Only a small part of the project was impacted, but the compensation demanded was nearly 800 crore, which was not viable,” an MSRDC official said, adding that the corporation could not afford such a high payout.

Another MSRDC official said, “We have sent the proposal on Thursday. Once the government takes a call, MSRDC will initiate the next course of action.”

To avoid legal and financial complications, MSRDC reworked the alignment to skirt the said residential area. Officials said that the revised route not only prevents displacement of residents but also eliminates a key hurdle delaying the project. The new plan has been submitted to the state government for approval. The matter is currently sub-judice.

The Pune Ring Road is a long-pending infrastructure project expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in and around the city. The revised alignment is seen as a step toward expediting execution of the said road while minimising social and financial costs.

