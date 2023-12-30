MSRTC cancels 3 food stops on Solapur highway

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has ordered cancellation of state transport (ST) bus stops at three hotels on the Pune-Solapur highway. The respective depot heads of the corporation have been instructed not to stop ST buses at these hotels from Friday as several passengers had complained about these stops for not serving good food. The transport utility had provided official food stops at different hotels for passengers and drivers. (HT PHOTO)

Along with the state transport bus service going to different pilgrimage sites on the Pune-Solapur highway, passengers from many places like Pune, Solapur, Latur, Osmanabad, Pandharpur, Indapur, Barshi and Tuljapur travel on this route. The transport utility had provided official food stops at different hotels for passengers and drivers.

Passengers complained to the Pune MSRTC administration regarding inadequate facilities at some of the hotels, as well as the rude behaviour of hotel staff and poor food. Though no action had been taken regarding the complaints, the corporation issued the order after some passengers complained to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As per the information given by MSRTC, the food stops at Hotel Uday Veg Non-Veg at Dalaj in Indapur taluka, Sai Sagar at Khadki and Hotel Pancharatna at Swami Chincholi in Daund taluka have been cancelled.

Some passengers had written complaints to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Indapur MLA Dattatreya Bharne about the issue.

“We travel regularly on the Pune-Solapur highway. ST buses used to stop at these hotels for food and we faced inconvenience while having dinner at one of the hotels. We had complained to the MSRTC administration that the facilities decided by the corporation were unavailable at this place. However, it was ignored and action taken only after we complained to the FDA,” said Shivkumar Manhakal, state transport bus passenger.