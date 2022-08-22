MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The MSRTC administration stated that a large number of outstation residents travelled to their native places during holidays like Rakshabandhan followed by second Saturday, Sunday , Independence Day and Parsi new year
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue.
The MSRTC administration stated that a large number of outstation residents travelled to their native places during holidays like Rakshabandhan followed by second Saturday, Sunday , Independence Day and Parsi new year.
MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramkant Gaikwad said, “We had done advance planning to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to the travellers. Also, the officials and staff of MSRTC discharged their duties professionally leading to a spike in income. The MSRTC Pune region earned ₹9 crore for the seven-day period, which is the highest in Maharashtra.”
On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores. In a span of seven days, the buses covered a total of 18 lakh kms generating ₹9 crore revenue.
The number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport (ST) stands to various parts of the state had shown a steady rise due to the ongoing festive season including continuous holidays, said officials.
However, there has been an increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. The MSRTC authorities deployed special guards to keep them at bay. Police complaints were lodged against the touts ensuring that a steady flow of passengers opted for the MSRTC bus service, said officials.
-
Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri
The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district. “We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.
-
Himachal: Magisterial probe marked into Chakki railway bridge collapse
Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse of Chakki railway bridge on Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge in Nupur subdivision. A portion of British-era bridge located on Himachal-Punjab border had collapsed after one of its pillars caved in due to a flood in Chakki rivulet, a tributary of Beas. Additional district magistrate Rohit Rathour will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.
-
HP cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 22, five persons still missing
Death toll of Saturday flashfloods and landslides after series of cloudburst in Himachal rose to 22 on Sunday, while five missing people still remained untraceable, authorities said. Twenty-two people have died and 12 injured in multiple landslides and flashfloods in Himachal on Saturday. Mandi, Chamba and Kangra were the worst-hit districts. Body of a woman missing in Baghi village near Katuala in Drang area of Mandi has been recovered by emergency workers.
-
5-yr-old among 4 killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter truck near Badoan village on the Chandigarh road on Sunday noon. The car was coming from the Dasuya side, said the police. The victims were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 55, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, her daughter Jagjit Kaur, 35, of Dasuya, granddaughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, and a resident of Dasuya, driver Vicky.
-
ASI dies of bullet injury in Muktsar SSP office complex
Bathinda: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of a gunshot injury at the Muktsar SSP office complex on Sunday. Qasim Ali, 55, suffered a fatal bullet injury on his temple in the parking lot. After the incident, Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Muktsar SSP Sachin Gupta said no foul play was suspected and Ali died of 'accidental firing' from his service revolver.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics