MSRTC Pune launches out-of-state tourism bus service

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division launched a series of out-of-state tourism bus tours covering popular destinations across Telangana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The services are expected to witness significant demand during weekends, festive periods and upcoming pilgrimage seasons. (FILE)

The services, which started this month, are designed to take travellers to sought-after religious, heritage and tourist destinations, providing a convenient and budget-friendly travel option for families, senior citizens, pilgrims and organised groups, said officials.

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As per information provided by MSRTC, the Telangana tour includes visits to prominent attractions in Hyderabad, such as Charminar, Golkonda Fort, Hussain Sagar Lake, Birla Mandir, and Ramoji Film City. The Gujarat package covers the sacred Somnath Temple, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bet Dwarka, Triveni Sangam, Gir National Park, the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar and other important tourist destinations.

The Madhya Pradesh tour offers visits to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Maa Harsiddhi Temple, Kal Bhairav Temple, the historic Mandu Fort, Sanchi Stupa, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Pachmarhi hill station and Bhedaghat near Jabalpur.

Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune division, said, “These destinations have immense religious, cultural and tourism significance. Our objective is to provide safe, affordable and well-planned travel to passengers who may otherwise find it difficult to organise long-distance trips on their own.”

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{{^usCountry}} The services are expected to witness significant demand during weekends, festive periods and upcoming pilgrimage seasons, especially from senior citizens, women’s groups and social organisations looking for organised travel options. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The services are expected to witness significant demand during weekends, festive periods and upcoming pilgrimage seasons, especially from senior citizens, women’s groups and social organisations looking for organised travel options. {{/usCountry}}

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“The packages include transportation, scheduled sightseeing and other essential arrangements so that travellers can focus on enjoying their journey. We expect strong participation from families, senior citizens, pilgrimage groups and travel enthusiasts, and we will continue introducing more such destinations based on passenger demand,” added Siya.

Passenger Jyoti Mande, a resident of Katraj, said, “Travelling with MSRTC gives us confidence because everything is organised in advance. Instead of worrying about bookings and transport at different places, we can simply enjoy the pilgrimage. The Gujarat tour, especially Somnath and Dwarka, has been on our family’s wish list for a long time.”

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Another passenger, Prakash Shinde, from Hadapsar, said, “Private tour packages for long-distance destinations are often expensive. MSRTC’s package is economical and offers a reliable option for middle-class families. The inclusion of important temples along with heritage sites makes the journey more meaningful, and we are looking forward to travelling with the group.”