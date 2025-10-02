MSRTC rolls back Diwali fare hike after govt intervention

In a relief for lakhs of passengers across Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has rolled back its earlier decision to increase ticket fares by 10% for the upcoming Diwali festive season. The decision, which was announced on September 30 was reversed a day after on October 1 after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the transport department to cancel the hike in view of the severe flood situation caused by the retreating monsoon across the state. The decision has been welcomed by passengers, many of whom depend on MSRTC buses as their primary means of long-distance travel during festivals. (HT FILE)

The MSRTC had initially announced a 10% seasonal fare hike for all bus services – ordinary, semi-luxury (Hirakani), sleeper, air-conditioned Shivshahi and Jan Shivneri – from October 15 to November 5. The move was in line with the long-standing practice of seasonal adjustments wherein the transport authority permits up to a 30% hike during peak festive demand. However, devastating floods across several districts and the financial strain on common citizens prompted the state government to reconsider.

Announcing the rollback, transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said, “Every year, MSRTC imposes a seasonal fare hike during Diwali to manage the surge in demand and rising operational costs. This year too, a 10% hike was declared for the period between October 15 and November 5. However, after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde instructed us to review the decision in light of the hardships faced by people due to floods, we have decided to withdraw it. Citizens are already struggling with economic losses, damaged homes, and uncertainty caused by heavy rains. At such a time, burdening them with higher fares would be unfair. We want people to be able to travel home for Diwali without financial strain. This rollback is a step towards supporting the common man.”

The decision has been welcomed by passengers, many of whom depend on MSRTC buses as their primary means of long-distance travel during festivals. Sunil Jamdade, a farmer from Satara who frequently travels to Pune for work, expressed relief. “For us villagers, the ST bus is the only reliable option. Private buses charge nearly double, especially during Diwali. Yesterday, when I heard fares would go up by 10%, I was worried because my whole family is travelling to our native place for the festival. With this rollback, I feel the government has really thought about people like us. It makes a huge difference when you are travelling with four or five family members,” he said.

Another passenger, Priya K, a college student from Aurangabad studying in Pune, said that the decision would help students and working-class citizens alike. “We always plan our Diwali trips home in advance, but ticket money is still a big issue for students. A small increase of even 10% means cutting into our pocket money or asking parents for more. At a time when everyone is still recovering from the floods and rising daily costs, the government’s move to cancel the hike is a blessing. I can now travel home to celebrate Diwali without worrying about the extra expense,” she said.

The floods caused by the retreating monsoon have left several districts across Maharashtra reeling under waterlogging, crop damage, and loss of property. The state government has been actively reviewing measures to provide relief. By ensuring that passengers continue to pay the usual fares during Diwali, the MSRTC aims to keep travel affordable for the masses at a time when family reunions and festive gatherings matter the most.

Dussehra rush spurs hike in private tourist bus fares

As the Dussehra long weekend inches closer, Pune is witnessing a heavy rush with thousands of people travelling to their hometowns across Maharashtra, including flood-affected districts. State-run MSRTC buses are operating at full capacity, leaving privately operated buses as the main option for many passengers. However, the fares of these private buses have risen sharply by 30 to 40% compared to last year, driven by increased demand and higher operational costs. Popular routes such as Pune to Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Latur, Solapur, and Vidarbha are seeing the highest bookings. With crowds expected to swell further, passengers are bracing for costly journeys just to be with their families this festive season.