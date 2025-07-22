MSRTC to run 300 addl Pune-Konkan buses for Ganeshotsav

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the operation of 250-300 additional buses from Pune to Konkan from August 22, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27. Information about the additional services will be available on the MSRTC website and mobile app. (HT)

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the deployment of technical repair teams at key locations along the routes, given the challenging terrain and monsoon-related disruptions. He has also called for staff to be present on all major bus stations and stops round the clock to ensure smooth operations and immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

The decision to run the special buses stems from MSRTC’s effort to accommodate the highest number of passengers traveling home to Konkan for the Ganesh festival, as all regular state transport bus bookings from Swargate and Chinchwad depots were filled two months in advance.

According to Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC, Pune, “Buses will be deployed on key routes, including Chiplun, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, Khed, Devrukh, Mandangad, Tivre, Sindhudurg, and Lanja. He encouraged travelers to book in advance or as groups to help streamline fleet planning and route allocation.”

Vaishali Patil, who hails from Ratnagiri, said, “I book my ST tickets for Ganesh Chaturthi at least two months in advance every year because there’s always a mad rush. This year, tickets got booked even faster. Thankfully, MSRTC is adding extra buses, which is a big relief for families like ours.”

Last year, the Pune division operated 251 extra trips, generating nearly ₹59.75 lakh in additional revenue. This year also, fare concessions will be available for women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. Information about the additional services will be available on the MSRTC website and mobile app.

Shrikant Manmadkar, traveling to Chiplun, said, “During monsoon, travel becomes unpredictable. So it’s reassuring to know there will be repair teams and 24-hour staff support this year. This kind of planning makes a big difference for senior citizens like me.”