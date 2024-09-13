MSRTC’s Swargate depot ready for revamp

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has planned renovation of the Swargate bus depot and has sent a proposal to the state government. The public transport body plans to provide better facilities to thousands of passengers who travel from different parts of the state and is a major shopping hub in the heart of the city, said officials. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

“We have planned to develop Swargate ST station for the convenience of passengers. So, we sent a proposal in this regard to the state government in April and we are awaiting approval,” said Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

Sanket Khaladkar, a passenger, said, “I often travel from Swargate stand and it is always stinks as there is no proper cleanliness here. There is an urgent need to improve infrastructure here.”

Another frequent passenger Manisha Rehnde said, “There is an urgent need to redevelop the entire Swargate ST stand as it has lot of potholes and no proper seating benches.”

Swargate is the city’s busiest ST depot with over 22,000 passengers travelling daily and 22,000 passengers using the services. The daily income of the Swargate ST stand ranges from ₹30 to ₹32 lakhs.

Earlier Pune Metro had decided to develop and operate a retail and commercial complex above the Swargate Metro station, but currently the plan is on hold.