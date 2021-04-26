MTDC to offer free yoga sessions, immunity-booster meals

With the city showing signs of improvement in the recovery of Covid positive patients, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), is also gearing up with yet another plan, after their work-from-nature offering.

MTDC has stressed upon wellness and medical tourism by offering people who have recovered from corona immunity-booster meals and free yoga sessions.

“We are tying up with Ayurvedic and yoga practitioners locally where our resorts are situated. The emphasis will be on providing facilities for Ayurvedic treatment and yoga therapy to tourists who have recovered from corona. We will start yoga sessions and set up meditation centres,” said Deepak Harane, regional manager, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

“This second wave has proved to be severe and has affected tourism everywhere. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation is implementing long-term measures for tourists in the post-epidemic period. This lockdown has seen people frustrated with the constant work from home and living under stress. iIt is very natural to look for a getaway,” added Harane.

He added that despite the curfew, cleaning, repair and sanitation work at tourist accommodations there was a good response of 100 per cent occupancy in December 2020 and January 2021.

Suhas Parkhi, manager MTDC, Mahableshwar said, “We are tying up with yoga teachers and charges will be included in room tariff. We also are setting up an immunity booster menu - Spanish soup and tomato-ginger soups, which are known to be good immunity boosters, will on the menu. We will also give tourist vitamin C and vitamin D tablets.”

Yoga and meditation facilities will start in the first phase at Koynanagar, Matheran, and Mahabaleshwar. In the next phase these facilities will be available in resorts at Tarkarli, Ganpatipule, Malshejghat, and Panshet.