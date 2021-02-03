IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs

Pune: The much-hyped and long-pending Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is still waiting land clearance for construction of three sewage treatment plants
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Pune: The much-hyped and long-pending Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is still waiting land clearance for construction of three sewage treatment plants. The sewage units are crucial part of project undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Launched five years ago, the project is still on the waiting list in terms of deadline execution.

The 990-crore project was sanctioned by the central government in January 2016. Under the JICA project, the civic body will construct new 11 new STPs across the city to reduce the pollution of Mula-Mutha river.

The project will create an additional sewage treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day (MLD) over the existing 477 MLD, laying of 113.6 km of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.

Once the project is completed by January 2022, the total STP capacity available in Pune will be 873 MLD, which will be sufficient to cater to sewage generation for the year 2027, according to civic authorities.

When the project was okayed by the Centre, BJP city unit had put up hoardings and banners and gave thanks to Member of Parliament (MP) Prakash Javadekar who was handling the environment ministry.

Meeting at Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called a meeting to discuss the river rejuvenation project for Pune, Nagpur and other irrigation projects in Delhi last Wednesday.

Maharashtra’s irrigation minister Jayant Patil, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MP Girish Bapat and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar attended the meeting. Gadkari instructed PMC to speed up the JICA project. Ahead of civic polls, BJP is pushing for completion of pending projects.

Land for STPs

According to the PMC land estate department, the corporation requires 1.26 acres in Warje area that belongs to 39 private owners. The compensation needed to acquire the land is 26.25 crore. PMC also needs 3.25 crore for 600 sq m land in Kharadi. In Baner, PMC has identified 6.50 sq m which costs around 10 crore.

Jagdish Khanore, superintendent engineer, drainage project department, said, “As the Centre is not going to pay for land acquisition, operation and maintenance of the project, PMC’s expenditure share will increase. At present, the corporation has a share of 15 per cent in the project.”

Nilesh Choudhary, one of the landowners in Warje, said, “There are 39 farmers owing 6.50 acre in the area. After the village merged into PMC, they stopped farming in their land, but it is their only source of income. Corporation has valued the land for 26.25 crore, but we demand 47 crore as per the ready reckoner rate.”

Sakharam Barate, another landowner who owns nine guntha, said, “Discussion with authorities is still on.”

Drainage department claims

Khanore said, “We have acquired land for nine STPs out of 11. Remaining two — Warje and Baner — are in final stages of acquisition. We have completed formalities and a comprehensive tender of the project will be floated soon.”

However, a civic official on condition of anonymity said that PMC is yet to acquire land in Kharadi, Warje and Baner areas. On Tuesday, the civic administration tabled a proposal to give cash compensation to owners in Warje and Kharadi lands.

The 990.26-crore project is funded by the Centre 841.72 crore (85%) and PMC 841.72 crore (15%).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IMD forecasts cooler days ahead in city

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Pune: After a warm winter in December and January, the city’s night temperature dropped to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Pune: The much-hyped and long-pending Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is still waiting land clearance for construction of three sewage treatment plants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Confectioner Cornaglia gives Pune its first taste of European cuisine

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Justice MC Chagla, in his autobiography “Roses in December”, narrates a rather amusing incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops signed up to dating app to trap woman

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The police had to set up an elaborate trap to arrest the woman who is found to have duped at least 16 men, according to the officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

1,096 electricity theft cases lodged in Pune district

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune region has come down aggressively on electricity thefts in Pune district, as special squads have been formed to catch culprits around the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to install online system to check treated sewage quality

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will install an online system to check sewage water meter on sewage treatment plants (STPs) to check quality of treated water which is released to Mula-Mutha rivers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

KCB member, seven others booked in former MLA Jadhav assault case

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Chaturshringi police have booked Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) member Manish Anand, a senior Congressman and seven others in connection with former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav physical assault case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

11-year old falls to death in water tank, society officials booked

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
An official of a residential society in Kondhwa was booked by Pune police on Monday after a 11-year-old boy fell to his death in an open water storage tank on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Woman, arrested for robbing man she met on online dating app, robbed at least 16 others

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:40 PM IST
A 27-year-old woman from Pune who has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for robbing a man she met through an online dating platform, was found to have robbed at least 16 such people within the past year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State govt: Bird flu threat “depleting” in Maharashtra

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The Maharashtra animal husbandry department is riding high on confidence after depleting threat of the bird flu outbreak in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of PMC workers started the anti-encroachment drive in the morning at 10am and continued till afternoon. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
A team of PMC workers started the anti-encroachment drive in the morning at 10am and continued till afternoon. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Encroachments by furniture shops on Satara road demolished

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The illegal construction was done on the backside of the shops over the Ambil Odha retaining wall which was causing risk to the steady flow of water
READ FULL STORY
Close
While presenting the municipal budget Vikram Kumar proposed an 11 per cent hike in property tax and considering this tax hike, the commissioner proposed a Rs7,650 crore budget. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
While presenting the municipal budget Vikram Kumar proposed an 11 per cent hike in property tax and considering this tax hike, the commissioner proposed a Rs7,650 crore budget. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune standing committee rejects 11 per cent hike in property tax

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 PM IST
As the commissioner proposed a tax hike, the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena officially opposed the tax hike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Of the 1.95 lakh registered beneficiaries, over 1.10 lakh are only healthcare workers while the remaining 85,000 are frontline workers. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist admin faces possible shortage of doses as frontline workers get ready for vaccination

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
District administration had received 78,000 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin, of which 2,000 doses of Covaxin were sent to District Hospital, Aundh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.(HT File Photo)
The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.(HT File Photo)
pune news

FIR against AMU leader Usmani over speech at second Elgar Parishad event

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Sharjeel Usmani, a student leader from Aligarh Muslim University, was booked under section 153(a) of the IPC on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on Hindu society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

SPPU’s 72nd anniversary awards declared

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:37 PM IST
In the best college or institution in urban category under the professional courses, the selected college is MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP