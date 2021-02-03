Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs

Pune: The much-hyped and long-pending Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is still waiting land clearance for construction of three sewage treatment plants. The sewage units are crucial part of project undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Launched five years ago, the project is still on the waiting list in terms of deadline execution.

The ₹990-crore project was sanctioned by the central government in January 2016. Under the JICA project, the civic body will construct new 11 new STPs across the city to reduce the pollution of Mula-Mutha river.

The project will create an additional sewage treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day (MLD) over the existing 477 MLD, laying of 113.6 km of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.

Once the project is completed by January 2022, the total STP capacity available in Pune will be 873 MLD, which will be sufficient to cater to sewage generation for the year 2027, according to civic authorities.

When the project was okayed by the Centre, BJP city unit had put up hoardings and banners and gave thanks to Member of Parliament (MP) Prakash Javadekar who was handling the environment ministry.

Meeting at Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called a meeting to discuss the river rejuvenation project for Pune, Nagpur and other irrigation projects in Delhi last Wednesday.

Maharashtra’s irrigation minister Jayant Patil, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MP Girish Bapat and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar attended the meeting. Gadkari instructed PMC to speed up the JICA project. Ahead of civic polls, BJP is pushing for completion of pending projects.

Land for STPs

According to the PMC land estate department, the corporation requires 1.26 acres in Warje area that belongs to 39 private owners. The compensation needed to acquire the land is ₹26.25 crore. PMC also needs ₹3.25 crore for 600 sq m land in Kharadi. In Baner, PMC has identified 6.50 sq m which costs around ₹10 crore.

Jagdish Khanore, superintendent engineer, drainage project department, said, “As the Centre is not going to pay for land acquisition, operation and maintenance of the project, PMC’s expenditure share will increase. At present, the corporation has a share of 15 per cent in the project.”

Nilesh Choudhary, one of the landowners in Warje, said, “There are 39 farmers owing 6.50 acre in the area. After the village merged into PMC, they stopped farming in their land, but it is their only source of income. Corporation has valued the land for ₹26.25 crore, but we demand ₹47 crore as per the ready reckoner rate.”

Sakharam Barate, another landowner who owns nine guntha, said, “Discussion with authorities is still on.”

Drainage department claims

Khanore said, “We have acquired land for nine STPs out of 11. Remaining two — Warje and Baner — are in final stages of acquisition. We have completed formalities and a comprehensive tender of the project will be floated soon.”

However, a civic official on condition of anonymity said that PMC is yet to acquire land in Kharadi, Warje and Baner areas. On Tuesday, the civic administration tabled a proposal to give cash compensation to owners in Warje and Kharadi lands.

The ₹990.26-crore project is funded by the Centre ₹841.72 crore (85%) and PMC ₹841.72 crore (15%).