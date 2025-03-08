Mulik, Mankar eye MLC membership

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced bypolls for the five seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), many willing candidates have started lobbying for the post. The seats vacated after their incumbents got elected as MLAs. (HT PHOTO)

The election for the posts is slated for March 27.

Among the five seats, three are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and one from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The seats vacated after their incumbents got elected as MLAs.

Former Pune BJP chief Jagdish Mulik is eyeing the seat as part of the arrangements made with the ruling alliance of Mahayuti.

The name of Rajesh Pande, known to be close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, is also making the rounds as probable candidate.

From NCP, city unit president Deepak Mankar is the front-runner.