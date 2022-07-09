Multilevel parking at Pune airport to be completed by October
The completion of multilevel car parking project at Pune airport, expected by September this year, will take another month as infrastructure equipment like escalators and elevators needed for the project have not arrived from foreign countries.
“Around 90% work is completed. The delivery of few items like escalators and elevators, bought from foreign countries, is delayed. So, we plan to complete the project by October,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.
The project, built at a cost of ₹120 crore, will be able to accommodate 1,000 cars and have provision for an autorickshaw stand and private cabs.
The director did not reveal the name of countries from where the items are brought for the project.
“The airport authorities should speed up the work as they have missed earlier deadlines of July and August even after lockdown. Regular flyers face parking problems at Pune airport on a regular basis,” said Arpit Kolhe.
-
Pune airport authorities ask airlines to take care of flyers in rain
With the city witnessing continuous showers for the last four days, the Pune airport authorities have directed all airlines to take care of flyers in the rains. Currently, Pune airport has five aerobridges with the number expected to increase to ten in one year. “We have five aerobridges and those are sufficient for the current traffic at Pune airport. Five more aerobridges will be added in Pune next year,” he added.
-
Significant increase in area classified as high, very high, severely drought-prone in Marathwada: Study
Decreasing rain during the monsoon – seen as a result of climate change – is sounding a warning bell for Latur district in Maharashtra. A recent study has revealed that both before and after the monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the area classified as high, very high, or severely drought-prone in the Marathwada region of the state.
-
GDA panel nod for ropeway plan to link Metro stations in Ghaziabad
A committee constituted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority has given the go-ahead for the ropeway project route that will link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, authority officials said on Friday. Officials said that they have also proposed another ropeway route, linking Sahibabad to Sector 62 in Noida, instead of the earlier proposed Vaishali to Sector 62 route.
-
44% rain deficit in Pune city so far, says IMD
Pune city still has a deficit of 82.8 mm. Pune city has reported a 44.38 per cent rain deficit between June 1 till July 8. On Friday, till 5:30 pm Shivajinagar reported 3.1 millimetres, Pashan reported 4 mm, Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm, Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm, Lavale reported 5 mm and Magarpatta reported 2.5 mm rainfall. For July, the Pune district has reported 96 per cent excess rainfall.
-
Temghar dam repairs await state funds
According to a state irrigation department official, even as 40 per cent works related to leakage control is yet to be completed, the Temghar dam is able to hold water to its full storage capacity of 3.7 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The Maharashtra government had sanctioned Rs95 crore for the dam repairs in 2017.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics