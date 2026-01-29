Multiple explosions, massive fire: Eyewitnesses recount horror of Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Dada

PUNE: According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft that crashed near Baramati turned into a massive fireball within seconds of hitting the ground, triggering multiple explosions that shook the entire area Wednesday morning. Pune, India - Jan. 13, 2026: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar poses for HT at his residence in Pune, India, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The crash occurred at around 8.50 am when the plane carrying Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others went down around 1.5 to 2 km from Baramati airport. Officials said poor visibility may have contributed to the accident. Ajit Pawar and all others on board died on the spot.

Residents living close to the crash site said that the intensity of the fire and the explosions left them with no chance to rescue anyone. “There were four to five loud explosions one after the other,” locals said, recalling scenes of panic as the flames spread rapidly, making it impossible even to approach the aircraft. Thick black smoke filled the sky as the flames engulfed the plane. The aircraft was completely charred within minutes, with only flaming debris left scattered across the site. Some residents ran towards the crash site in an attempt to help but were forced to retreat due to the intense heat and repeated blasts. The police and fire brigade teams later sealed off the area and began rescue and safety operations. While the rescue teams responded swiftly, the fire and explosions made rescue and recovery operations extremely difficult.

Those living near Baramati airport said that the plane appeared unstable during its attempt to land. One eyewitness said it appeared to lose balance and tilt before crashing. “The plane was moving in circles and then suddenly dropped down with a loud sound,” a woman from the area said, adding that the explosion was heard inside the nearby houses. Another witness said that the aircraft crashed about 100 feet short of the runway and immediately caught fire. Explosions continued even after the impact, preventing anyone from going near the wreckage. “People tried to help, but the fire was too strong,” an eyewitness said. A man living near the airstrip said that the plane had initially crossed the runway without landing. “After some time, it turned back and tried to land again, but crashed before reaching the runway,” he said. The man added that locals alerted others nearby and informed the authorities. The police and emergency teams reached the spot soon after, while firefighters took about 15 to 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. After the fire was doused, the locals moved closer and noticed a badly burnt body that could not be recognised initially. It was later identified as Ajit Pawar based on an item recovered from the body. The eyewitness said police officers asked for drinking water and cloth to cover the body. “We gave them water and a new blanket from our house,” he said.

The incident has left Baramati residents deeply shaken, with many gathering near the site in silence and disbelief. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that there are no survivors of the crash. All five people on board died in the crash. Teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are probing the cause of the accident.