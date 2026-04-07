Pune/Nashik: A restaurateur from Mumbai’s Kalachowki locality, Dinesh Parab, 51, has accused the arrested self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, of opening four fake accounts in Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Rahata in Ahilyanagar district in his and his wife Disha’s name, without the couple’s consent and knowledge.’ Mumbai restaurateur accuses Kharat of opening fake accounts in coop society; 13th FIR filed

The Rahata police have registered a case against Kharat and the manager of the cooperative credit society under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Dinesh on Sunday. The FIR does not name the manager of the credit society.

Kharat allegedly opened these four fake accounts on May 25, 2021, by using the couple’s Aadhaar and PAN cards, as well as their photographs, and by forging their signatures.

According to the police, Kharat has been operating these fake accounts and has conducted transactions of over ₹2.80 crore from four accounts. The transactions from Dinesh’s two accounts totalled over ₹1.38 crore, and those from Disha’s account amounted to ₹1.42 crore.

Nitin Chavan, police inspector at Rahata, said that the couple was ‘shocked’ to know about the existence of the four accounts when the Shirdi police summoned them on April 5 while probing a cheating complaint by a farmer against Kharat, his wife Kalpana and his three aides.

“The Shirdi police, while examining Karat’s financial transactions, came across these four accounts and summoned the couple to the Shirdi police police station to garner details about these four accounts. The couple told the Shirdi police that they are completely unaware of the existence of these four accounts,” said Chavan.

This is the 13th case that the police have registered against Kharat–11 cases have been registered in Sarkarwada police station in Nashik city, and one each in Shirdi and Rahata police stations, both in Ahilyanagar district.

Of these total cases, nine are related to sexual abuse of women, and the remaining four are about cheating.

Chavan said, “Rahata police have transferred the case to Shirdi police since there is a possibility that the case could be linked with the cheating case of the farmer.”

Ahilyanagar police officials said that a notice has been sent to the cooperative credit society asking the said manager at that time to appear before the Shirdi police with all documents related to these four accounts.

Parab, in his complaint, said that he knew Kharat for the last 14 years and had been to the temple built by Kharat at Mirgoan village in Sinnar tehsil several times.

Interestingly, Kharat had lodged a complaint against Parab and another Pune-based businessman, Rajendra Jasud, 51, at the Wavi police station in rural Nashik on December 28, 2025, accusing the duo of demanding money as extortion.

Jasud too had filed a complaint at Sarkarwada police station on March 25, alleging that Kharat had defrauded him of ₹5 crore through death threats and black magic.

Meanwhile, the local court in Rahata remanded Kharat’s two aides, Kiran Sonewane and Arvind Bawke, to 14 days of magisterial custody. The duo’s three-day police remand ended on Monday.

The duo’s name figures in the complaint by the Shirdi farmer, Raosaheb Gondkar, in the cheating case that the latter had filed against Kharat, his wife and three of his aides.