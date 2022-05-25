Mumbai-Pune route: Vistadome coaches register 99% occupancy
The Vistadome coaches on Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express trains on the Mumbai-Pune route have got a good response from passengers. According to the Railways, Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99 per cent in the ‘up direction’ i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs1.63 crore and Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers collected revenue of Rs1.11 crores from June 2021 to May 23, 2022.
There is a poor response for the ticket booking for ‘downward direction’ in the evening time from Mumbai to Pune, said officials. As both the trains start from Pune in the morning, passengers book tickets mostly for the Pune to Mumbai journey to see the scenery, mountains and a beautiful view of the ghats on their way. Whereas while returning it is almost dark and there is hardly anything to see so the booking is poor.
As per the information given by the railways, Central Railway (CR) has registered an occupancy of 49,896 passengers registering revenue of Rs6.44 crore from October -2021 to May 23, 2022.
The CSMT- Madgaon- CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100% i.e.,18,693 passengers registering a revenue of Rs3.70 crore. Followed by the CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99% in the up direction i.e. from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs. 1.63 core and the Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers and revenue of Rs.1.11 crores.
“The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from June 26, 2021. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai -Pune route was attached to Deccan Queen from August 15, 2021.” said CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar.
The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop it has several extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc.
Fastrack EBC hostel process, demand students
In a bid to provide free and affordable accommodation, food and other facilities to the Economically Backward Class, the higher and technical education ministry had ordered to start two hostels in Mumbai and Pune. While the land allocation for the Mumbai hostel was done by minister Uday Samant, the issue for the land allocation in Pune for the EBC hostel is still pending. There are only 11 EBC hostels in the state.
6 vandalise Nehru’s statue in MP, raise slogans against Shivraj Chouhan; caught
Bhopal/Satna: Six young men were arrested on Wednesday evening on charges of vandalising a statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Satna district, 450km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said. “On Monday morning, a group of people started pelting stones on the statue of former Prime Minister Nehru. They also vandalized it with an iron rod,” said Satna superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.
23 schools in PMC and 8 schools in PCMC running illegally, list to be published by education dept
Cracking the whip against illegal schools in Pune, the education department is now preparing a list of 'illegal schools' under the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation after having published a list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district. There are a total 23 illegal schools under the PMC and eight illegal schools under the PCMC as per the latest list prepared by the education department.
Reservation row: Deception by MVA, says BJP
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party held a march from its Nariman Point office to Mantralaya, the state headquarters, on Wednesday to protest against what party leaders called the deception of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in providing political reservation to Other Backward Class candidates in local body polls, after the Supreme Court struck it down last year.
‘Yoga Utsav’ celebrated with enthusiasm at AMU
To mark the 100-day countdown of the 8th International Day of Yoga, the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University, celebrated 'Yoga Utsav-2022' based on the theme 'Unite with Yoga' on Wednesday. The event was organised in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH. AMU had been picked as the venue by the ministry, informed the press statement released by the Public Relations Office of the university.
