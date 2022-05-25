Mumbai-Pune route: Vistadome coaches register 99% occupancy

The Vistadome coaches on Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express trains on the Mumbai-Pune route have got a good response from passengers. According to the Railways, Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99 per cent in the ‘up direction’ i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs1.63 crore and Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers collected revenue of Rs1.11 crores from June 2021 to May 23, 2022.

There is a poor response for the ticket booking for ‘downward direction’ in the evening time from Mumbai to Pune, said officials. As both the trains start from Pune in the morning, passengers book tickets mostly for the Pune to Mumbai journey to see the scenery, mountains and a beautiful view of the ghats on their way. Whereas while returning it is almost dark and there is hardly anything to see so the booking is poor.

As per the information given by the railways, Central Railway (CR) has registered an occupancy of 49,896 passengers registering revenue of Rs6.44 crore from October -2021 to May 23, 2022.

The CSMT- Madgaon- CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100% i.e.,18,693 passengers registering a revenue of Rs3.70 crore. Followed by the CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99% in the up direction i.e. from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs. 1.63 core and the Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers and revenue of Rs.1.11 crores.

“The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from June 26, 2021. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai -Pune route was attached to Deccan Queen from August 15, 2021.” said CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar. ​

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop it has several extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc.