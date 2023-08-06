Pune police book seven for assaulting hotel staff, owner after music shutdown

The Mundhwa police booked seven persons under the charges of physical assault and destruction to property after they had objected to the music programme being officially shut after midnight on August 5. The Mundhwa police booked seven persons under the charges of physical assault and destruction to property after they had objected to the music programme being officially shut after midnight on August 5. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Nikhil Medankar (32), a resident of Wagholi has filed a complaint in this regard at Mundhwa Police Station.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the suspects identified as Sumit Chaudhary, Sanket Sawant, Praful Gore, Ajay More, Feroze Sheikh, Anna Bhandari, and Nikhil Vanjari.

As per police information, the complainant runs an event management business, and a qawwali programme was organised at a hotel near Mundhwa on Saturday. After midnight, hotel owner Amol Shinalkar asked the troupe to end the programme as it was past the hotel’s business hours.

Angered by the owner’s interception, Sumit Chaudhary started shouting and asked the artists to continue the programme. The other accused were called and together they vandalised the hotel property. The owner of the hotel and his mother-in-law were abused and threatened.

Additionally, the security personnel at the hotel and others, who attended the event, were beaten up by the accused. Police inspector Vishnu Mane said that the accused were booked for physical assault and destruction to property and were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 324,323,427,504,506,143.147 and 149.