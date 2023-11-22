Murder convict escapes from Yerawada open jail

A murder convict lodged at Yerawada jail since 2008 escaped from its open jail premises on Monday, according to officials. The inmate, identified as Ashish Bharat Jadhav (C-949), had been shifted to the open jail on August 16, 2022, for his record of good conduct and behaviour. He had been recently deputed on ration distribution duty. Hailing from Maval, Jadhav was arrested in 2008 in a murder case by the Warje-Malwadi police, and was convicted and given life imprisonment by the court. The inmate, identified as Ashish Bharat Jadhav (C-949), had been shifted to the open jail on August 16, 2022, for his record of good conduct and behaviour. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police sub-inspector Ashok Kate said, “On Monday, Jadhav was found absent during head count. After an extensive search, we concluded that Jadhav was missing from the open jail and registered a police complaint.”

Kate said that it is very easy to escape from the open jail as it does not have high walls. He said that inmates who demonstrate good behaviour are transferred to the open jail after recommendation of the respective committee and are not necessarily strictly monitored.

A case has been registered at the Yerawada police station under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the state prisons’ department, 28 inmates have escaped in the last five years from open jails across Maharashtra. Of these, nine inmates escaped from open jails in 2019, seven in 2020 and three inmates, each, in 2021 and 2022. This year, till date, six inmates have escaped from open jails across the state.

According to the state prisons’ department, the open jail selection committee identifies and recommends inmates to be shifted to open jails depending upon the space available in open jails across Maharashtra. Inmates are delegated duties such as agricultural activities and handling of sales counters that allows convicts to roam freely on the jail premises under minimum police cover.

In Maharashtra, there are 19 open jails and one open Vasahat. According to the state prisons’ department, there are around 1,706 inmates lodged in open jails across Maharashtra, with Yerawada open jail housing around 207.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON