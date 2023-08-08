Pune techie murder: Mobile phone, murder weapon still missing; say cops

The Pune rural police team probing the murder of Sourabh Patil, on Tuesday stated that the deceased’s phone and murder weapon is still missing and investigation is underway. The Pune rural police on August 5 recovered the decomposed body of the 23-year-old IT engineer Sourabh Patil. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune rural police on August 5 recovered the decomposed body of the 23-year-old IT engineer, who went missing from Pune over a week ago. The body was recovered from the forest area of Sandhbhorwadi on the Pune-Nashik highway.

According to Pune rural police, they have formed three teams, two from Khed police station and one from local crime branch to investigate Patil’s murder case. On Tuesday, a team of police officials visited Hinjewadi IT where Patil worked as an IT engineer to get more information.

A police official requesting anonymity said, “We are currently working on four-five leads. We cannot divulge any information at the moment, and can share further details when we get confirmation on our leads.”

“The decased’s last call was to a friend and his last location was traced at around 7.52 pm. We are already working to get the call records data, and it is important that we find his mobile phone to get more leads,” added the official.

The police have not recovered any weapons from the crime spot, and hence, it is difficult for us at this stage to say anything about the weapon, said officials.

According to police, post-mortem report states that his throat was slit by suing sharp weapon.

The case

On July 28, after finishing his work, Patil left for his hometown Shirdi. When Patil did not reach home, his father asked the former’s friends about his son’s whereabouts. Consequently, a missing complaint was filed at the Hinjewadi police station on July 29.

On Saturday, locals alerted the police officials as due to the foul smell emitting from the forest area of Sandhbhorwadi on the Pune-Nashik highway. Immediately, a team of Khed police station reached the spot and recovered the decomposed dead body. Consequently, a case of murder was registered at Khed police station against unknown persons and further investigation is underway.

