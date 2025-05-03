Menu Explore
Muzaffarpur–Pune special train terminal shifted to Hadapsar

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2025 09:02 AM IST

In a move aimed at easing congestion and operational challenges at Pune railway station, Muzaffarpur–Pune special has been shifted to Hadapsar

PUNE In a move aimed at easing congestion and operational challenges at Pune railway station, the terminal for train no. 05289/05290 Muzaffarpur–Pune–Muzaffarpur special has been officially shifted to Hadapsar.

In a move aimed at easing congestion and operational challenges at Pune railway station, Muzaffarpur–Pune special has been shifted to Hadapsar (in pic). (HT FILE)
In a move aimed at easing congestion and operational challenges at Pune railway station, Muzaffarpur–Pune special has been shifted to Hadapsar (in pic). (HT FILE)

The change has been implemented due to platform constraints at the main Pune station and will be effective for journeys starting from May 5 until further notice, said officials.

According to the revised schedule, train no. 05289, the Muzaffarpur–Hadapsar TOD Special, will now terminate at Hadapsar instead of Pune junction. The train will arrive at Hadapsar at 06:25 hrs.

Similarly, train no. 05290, the return service from Hadapsar to Muzaffarpur, will now originate from Hadapsar instead of Pune junction. The revised departure time from Hadapsar is 10 hrs, and this change will come into effect from the journey commencing on Wednesday, May 7.

